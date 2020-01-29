Mount Pleasant And Racine Business Owners Competing For Small Business Awards

Vivek Vasuveda, founder and CEO of iDental in Mount Pleasant, is among the nominees for the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Wisconsin 2020 “Small Business Person of the Year.”

O & H Danish Bakery in Racine is also nominated statewide for the “Jeffrey Butland Family-Owned Small Business Award.”

The winners will be announced in March and honored at the SCORE / SBA Wisconsin Small Business Awards Breakfast, Friday, May 8, 2020, from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Milwaukee Marriott West, Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Vivek Vasuveda launched iDental in 2015 as a philanthropic effort to serve families in need of affordable, high-quality dentistry and those who are uninsured. iDental provides general dentistry, orthodontics, oral surgery and even next-day dentures for clients in Racine, Kenosha, Walworth and Milwaukee counties. Today, iDental helps nearly 2,000 patients each month. Vivek was nominated by Karmin Garstecki of Business Lending Partners (BLP) of Wisconsin.

O & H Bakery has been in business since 1949 and is home to the award-winning Kringle and the Official Wisconsin State Pastry. Eric Olesen is the third-generation owner of the bakery. Natalie Jaskie of Business Lending Partners (BLP) nominated O & H for this honor.

SCORE Southeast Wisconsin, a nonprofit organization offering workshops and mentoring to startups and existing small businesses, and the Wisconsin District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), are co-hosting this annual award ceremony in conjunction with National Small Business Week, May 3-9.

This celebration of entrepreneurship in Wisconsin will include Keynote Speaker Greg Aretakis, president of Wisconsin-based Midwest Express Airlines, who will share the story of the company’s legendary return to Milwaukee International Airport.

The event will also feature a panel discussion with selected award winners. Elmer Moore of Scale Up Milwaukee will serve as emcee.

The business community is encouraged to attend in support of these award-winning businesses. For more information and to register, click here.