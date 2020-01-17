Moody McCarthy Brings The Laughs To Comedy Tonight

Stand-up comedian Moody McCarthy, featuring Dan Wilbur, brings the laughs to the Comedy Tonight series on Saturday, February 1 at 8 p.m. at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine.

Moody McCarthy has performed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “Conan,” and the “Letterman Show.” Moody was born “Matthew” into an Irish-American family of seven where, by law, someone gets a nickname. Moody’s material is described as original but universal, and smart without being trite. Couple that with a disarming stage presence and in-the-moment chops, he’s earned the admiration of his peers for his ability to “go up cold.” Moody McCarthy: few people hate him.

Opening for McCarthy will be Dan Wilbur. He is the author of two humor books, “How Not to Read” and “Never Flirt with Puppy Killers.” His work has been featured on “College Humor,” “The Onion News Network,” and Someecards. He has performed stand-up for over 11 years and recently opened for Patton Oswalt.

Sponsored by Tri City National Bank, Comedy Tonight tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors (62+), and $13 for students (21 & under).

Tickets can be purchased from the Racine Theatre Guild located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine. Call (262) 633-4218, visit www.racinetheatre.org or stop by the box office weekdays from 12 to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance for tickets.