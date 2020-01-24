Milwaukee Brewers Release 2020 Promotions And Giveaway Dates

MILWAUKEE, WI — The Milwaukee Brewers turn 50 years old this season, and the team has released a full list of their promotional events and giveaway dates for the 2020 season.

The milestone will culminate with the 50th Anniversary Celebration, June 25-26. On Thursday, June 25, a private event will be held to benefit the Brewers Community Foundation.

New this year and to commemorate the golden anniversary are the Brewers Decade Weekends. Each weekend will honor a different Brewers decade with themed music and entertainment.

The celebratory weekends will feature appearances by Brewers alumni and the team will wear uniforms from the designated era on the Saturday games of the Decade Weekend.

Follow this link to see the full list of promotions in 2020. Here are some of the highlights:

Nine bobblehead doll giveaways dates, featuring: Henry Aaron, Paul Molitor, Robin Yount, Ben Sheets, Ryan Braun, Lorenzo Cain, Bob Uecker and two nights featuring Christian Yelich.

Six T-shirt giveaway dates.

Five 5-county Friday ticket discount dates.

