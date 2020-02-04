Mary Mrotek enjoyed reading and volunteering

Mary Louise Mrotek, 79, of Sturtevant, died Friday, January 31 at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha. She was born in Milwaukee, WI, December 23, 1940, daughter of the late Louis and Ann (Nee: Kolp) New.

Mary graduated from Mercy High School, Milwaukee. On June 15, 1963 at St. Stanislaus Church, Milwaukee, she married Edwin Mrotek who preceded her in death on September 21, 2008. Mary was an active member of St. Sebastian’s Catholic Church and served as the parish secretary for 22 years. She also shared her time volunteering in the community. Mary enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, scratch-offs but most of all she treasured time spent with her family especially her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her children, John Mrotek of Sturtevant, Ann (Michael) Kampsen of Bartlett, IL, Carol (Scott) Brawner of Sturtevant; grandchildren, Nicholaus and Kelsey Kampsen, Jordan and Benjamin Brawner; siblings, Sr. Anita New RSM of Greenfield, Louis (Patricia) New of Milwaukee; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Sebastian’s Catholic Church, 3100 95th St., Sturtevant, Friday at 11 a.m. with Reverend Javier Guativa officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the Mass 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Memorials to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the American Cancer Society have been suggested.

