Man Arrested For 7th Drunken Driving Offense: Sheriff

RACINE COUNTY, WI — Authorities in Racine County say a Union Grove man face more than seven years behind bars if he is convicted of his most recent drunken driving offense.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy on patrol in Union Grove at just before midnight on Jan. 5 pulled the driver of a vehicle over for an apparent equipment violation.

Sheriff’s officials said the deputy walked up to the car and could smell alcohol on the driver, while also noting that the driver appeared to be impaired.

According to reports, the driver, 61-year-old Robert Lewins of Dover, refused to have the deputy lead him through standard field sobriety tests. As a result, he was arrested on suspicion of his seventh drunken driving offense.

Sheriff’s officials also said Lewins had a revoked Wisconsin driver’s license due to previous drunken-driving convictions.

He’s being held at the Racine County Jail on suspicion of his seventh drunken driving offense with a bond of $10,000. If convicted, Lewins faces up to seven-and-a-half years behind bars, or up to a $25,000 fine, or both.

Racine County Eye and Patch are partnering up to provide readers with more local content and provide local advertisers with a larger audience to connect with.

Based in New York, Patch is a hyperlocal platform that currently serves over 1,200 communities, towns and cities across the U.S. Known as “The Patch” by its users, Patch is the go-to destination for hyperlocal news and discussion about your community.