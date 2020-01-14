Male shot in the leg on 12th Street

A male shooting victim with non-life-threatening injuries was taken to an area hospital at 1:23 p.m. Tuesday.

The shooting happened in the 2300 block of 12th Street but did not happen on school property. Still, the incident triggered a temporary lockdown. The male was shot in the leg, according to a press release by the Racine Police Department.

Officials have not released the name of the shooting victim at this time. No suspects are in custody. Officers are still investigating the incident.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

We have questions into the Racine Police Department and will update the story when we receive more information.