Louis Mordja Jr enjoyed hunting and fishing

Louis E. Mordja Jr., 76, died Saturday at his residence. He was born in Racine, October 25, 1943, son of the late Mildred (Nee: Gloede) and Louis Mordja Sr.

Louis attended William Horlick High School. He married Jill E. Evans who preceded him in death, February 23, 1993. Louis owned and operated a truck driving business. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing and hunting and also loved working on cars. Louis will forever be remembered as a great storyteller and jokester. Most of all, he cherished time spent with his family and friends.

He will be dearly missed by his children, Kelly Williams, Leanna (Michael) Fiorita, Vicki (David) Trossen, Amy Mordja, Daniel (Alissa) Mordja; his grandchildren, Jason (Danielle), Jordan, Luke (Jenna), Nicholas, Seth, Taylor and Tess, Tucker; one great-grandson, Jase; sisters and brother, Jackie Jones, Judy (John) Gabor, Dennis Mordja; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Helen Guarascio “Sis”, Jack (Beverly) Evans; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sister, Roxanne; granddaughter, Christine; mother-in-law, Helen Evans; sisters-in-law, Connie and Roberta; and brother-in-law, Butch.

Funeral services will be held Monday, January 13, 11 a.m. at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main Street. Interment will follow at Country Haven Cemetery, Caledonia. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Monday at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Memorials to the Wounded Warrior Project have been suggested.

Please send condolences to Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.