Lauren & Jeremy | Love Story Submission

My name is Lauren and this is my boyfriend of 9 years, Jeremy.

Our love story begins in the summer of 2011, we had known each other since 2008, but didn’t become a couple until 2011. Out of all the people in my life, he’s stood by my side through the good and the bad.

I grew up in Illinois but moved up to Wisconsin in 2015, we kept being told our relationship wouldn’t last even though we only lived an hour and a half from each other. I also have depression and anxiety but he’s loved me endlessly, even on my bad days when I feel like the world is against me.

He’s truly become my best friend over the years, as well as my biggest supporter. He’s been the one to hold my hand through some really tough stuff that happened in my life from the end of 2017, til the middle of 2019. While everyone comes and goes from my life, he is a constant reminder that life is good, and that love is strong, and that true love always wins.

