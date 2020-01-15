Kiwanis Seek Raffle Night Prize Donations

The Kiwanis Club of West Racine is now seeking prize donations for its annual Raffle Night fund-raiser on Saturday, March 7. Donations may include goods or services from area businesses and individuals.

Raffle Night, held at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, is an evening of food, fun and prizes. As one of the Kiwanis Club of West Racine’s major annual fund-raising events, Raffle Night helps the club with its mission of supporting youth and families locally and throughout the world. Tickets are $110 and include dinner for two and a entry into the Raffle Night drawings (top prize is $5,000 cash).

In 2018-19, the club donated nearly $36,000 to more than 40 programs and organizations, including scholarships for local college-bound students.

For more information about donating raffle prizes, or purchasing Raffle Night tickets, please contact Robert Cooper at (262) 886-2903.