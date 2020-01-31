Just Listed: $309K Luxury Custom Ranch In Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, WI — Take a look inside this custom-built ranch in Mount Pleasant that just hit the open market. This home has a full finished basement and is located on a huge corner lot. Wide open floor plan with volume ceilings and neutral tones all washed with ample southern sunlight. Gas fireplace in large great room opens to breakfast bar and kitchen complete with pantry and tons of counter space.

Master suite complete with tray ceilings and double vanity bath with huge walk in closet and jetted tub. Lower level nearly doubles the living space with a bedroom, game room and additional bathroom. Stamped concrete patio overlooks the huge backyard. A must see!

Address: 6431 Biscayne Ave, Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin

Price: $309,988

Square Feet: 3004

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3 Full and 1 Half Baths

Built: 2007

This listing originally appeared on realtor.com. For more information and photos, click here.