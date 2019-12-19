Junior Achievement of Wisconsin Receives $124,260 from Wells Fargo to Provide Work Readiness and Financial Literacy Education to Students

Junior Achievement of Wisconsin has received $124,260 in grants from Wells Fargo consistent with the company’s focus on supporting community issues, including small business growth, financial education, and workforce development.

With the grants, Junior Achievement will provide work readiness, business, and financial literacy education to students in grades K-12. Junior Achievement programs are provided in Wisconsin schools by community and business volunteers and teach life-skills, such as managing a personal budget, understanding credit cards and a credit rating, creating a resume and preparing for an interview, how to start a business, and essential soft skills for business such as communication, problem-solving, and teamwork.

Michael Frohna, President of Junior Achievement of Wisconsin said, “We are truly grateful for the commitment of Wells Fargo to support Wisconsin students. Their support will give young people knowledge and skills to plan for their futures and to make solid financial decisions throughout their lifetimes.”

“We are excited that our Junior Achievement grant will further advance youth workforce development and training,” said Wells Fargo District Manager Garrett Reeves. “Through this education-business partnership, we are better preparing local youth for the future as well as providing unique access and awareness to workforce strategies.”

Junior Achievement of Wisconsin provides educational programs to nearly 150,000 students in more than 900 schools across Wisconsin. This year, Junior Achievement celebrates 100 years serving young people nationwide.