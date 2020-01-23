Judy Madsen enjoyed knitting and traveling

Judith Ann Madsen, 88, died Saturday at Ascension All Saints Hospital. She was born in Racine, May 14, 1931, daughter of the late Charles and Selma (nee: Flatten) Johnson and was a lifelong resident.

Judy graduated from Wm. Horlick High School “Class of 1949”. On June 26, 1954, she married the love of her life, Anders C. Madsen. Judy and her husband started their business, Model Tool, Inc., in 1959 and ran the business together until they retired in 2005. Judy was a life-long member of First United Methodist Church and a member of the Fifth Street Yacht Club Auxiliary. Judy loved her family, traveling, knitting, dancing, baseball, and games. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many who will dearly miss her.

Judy is survived by her husband Anders Madsen; children, Peter Madsen, Peggy (Henrik) Jensen, Paul (Judy) Madsen; grandchildren, Joren, Sophia, and Olivia Madsen; sister, Jane (Chuck) Bragg; cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends; she was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Sandy Koleske.

Visitation will be held at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main Street, on Saturday, February 1 at 3 p.m with a Funeral Service to follow at 4 p.m. Interment will be held at Mound Cemetery Chapel on Monday, February 3rd at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Memorials suggested to American Cancer Society or Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.

