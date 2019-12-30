Judith Gottfredsen enjoyed playing pool and softball

Judith “Stub” A. Gottfredsen, 70, died Thursday, December 26, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Racine, May 15, 1949, daughter of the late Ruby (Nee: Coryell) and Russell Reed Sr.

Judith was a graduate of William Horlick High School “Class of 1967”. On July 3, 1997, she married Thomas A. Gottfredsen. She was employed by InSinkErator for many years. An avid pool player, she also enjoyed softball, cribbage and darts. Above all, Judith’s greatest joy was her family.

She will be dearly missed by her husband, Tom; her children, Alan (Leah) Haney, Elizabeth A. Haney; her grandchildren, Angelo, Jewel, Ariel, Reed and Pauly; brother, Michael Povkovich; sister, Leslie (Bob) Mudge; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Lee (Gayle) Gottfredsen, Paula (Joe) DeCheck, Joe Rock; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters and brothers, Ruth Pudel, Russell Reed, Charles Reed, Jacqueline Rock, Darla Beyer; sister-in-law, Cheryl Povkovich; and brother-in-law, Lyle Gottfredsen.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 3rd, 11 a.m. at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 807 Main Street. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Friday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m.

Please send condolences to Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.