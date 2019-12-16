Joseph Pauls enjoyed woodworking and painting

Joseph E. Pauls, 84, died unexpectedly on Thursday, December 12th at his home. He was born in Seymour, WI on November 26, 1935, son of the late Gordon and Lorraine (nee: Goetz) Pauls.

Joe was a proud graduate of St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1955” and loved the game of baseball and fastpitch softball. On November 10, 1956, he married the love of his life, Beverly Blaha at St. Patrick Catholic Church. An excellent driver, Joe has enjoyed his employment with the Manheim Auto Auction for the past twenty years. He was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and the Franksville Business Association. In his spare time, Joe enjoyed woodworking, painting, hunting, “putzing” around the house, watching the Packers and Brewers, and storytelling. Above all, he loved his time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Joe will be dearly missed by his loving wife of sixty-three years, Beverly; children, Kevin (Roxanne) Pauls; Karen Pauls-Christensen, Kathleen (Joseph) Heineck, Kristen (Todd) Monty; grandchildren, Steven (Courtney) Pauls, Katie (Craig) Schauer, Mackenzie Christensen, Aimee Heineck, Jeremy (Abby) Heineck, Justine Heineck, Jacob Heineck, Ty, Tatum, and Tory Monty; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Noah and Bennett Pauls, Emery and Cameron Schauer; brother, Kenneth Pauls; in-laws, Barbara Pauls, MaryAnn O’Laughlin, Barbara Blaha, Marjorie (Daniel) Brown, Ronald (Janet) Blaha; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Joe was also preceded in death by his brother James, father-in-law and mother-law, Frank and Lucille Blaha; and in-laws, Gerald O’Laughlin, Richard Blaha and Francine (Ron) Olstinske.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St, on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 12 p.m., with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Visitation will be held at church on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Memorials to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church have been suggested.

Please send condolences to Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.