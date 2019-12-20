Jean’s Jazz revolves around local talent for its 19th Season

Jazz music has brought audiences together for the last 19 years during the Jean’s Jazz series at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine. This season opens on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 7 p.m. with the incredible local talents of Amy Macck and the Dave Braun Sextet.

In 2001, Joe Mooney created the Jean’s Jazz Series in memory of his wife, Jean, who passed away from ovarian cancer. Since then, over 21,000 people have attended our, concerts, grossing more than $120,000 to benefit the Racine Theatre Guild. Bringing the heat with soaring vocals and tight rhythms, this year’s line-up of artists will be stirring the melting pot of jazz music this year from steaming soul to soft blues and huge big band sounds.

Season tickets are available through January 4, 2020 for all four dates at $60 for adults, $52 for seniors (62 and older), and $15 for students (21 and under). Individual tickets can also be purchased at $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, and $5 for students.

Tickets are available at the Racine Theatre Guild. Call (262) 633-4218, visit www.racinetheatre.org, or stop by the box office weekdays from 12 to 6 p.m.

Jean’s Jazz is made possible through the support of Educators Credit Union, Landmark Title, and Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

Save the dates for the full Jean’s Jazz lineup:

Saturday, January 4 at 7 p.m.

Amy Maack – An Evening at the 52nd Street Cellar Club

Amy Maack is back with her friend Doug Clum on piano for a memorable jazz club evening. Amy is known for her big voice and gospel-infused R&B. When Amy sings, the audience will hear hints of Judy Garland, Koko Taylor and even Mahalia Jackson but in the end, it’s just Amy being Amy.

Dave Braun Sextet

The Dave Braun Sextet is made up of Dave on guitar, his son Pete on drums, and his wife Paula on fretless bass along with three horns such as a trumpet, trombone and saxophone. They think, play, and breathe together with a true understanding of how to perform as one with impeccable timing. With a belief that jazz music is an expression that must come from the heart, the group performs with uninhibited openness.

Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 7 p.m.

Neophonic Jazz Orchestra – The Music of “West Side Story”

Wisconsin’s very own premier 24-piece large ensemble, the Neophonic Jazz Orchestra adds vintage flair to new and old classics. Under the direction of Stan Kenton alumnus Joel Kaye, the big band jazz ensemble will be performing the unforgettable music of the 1962 Grammy Award winning album, Kenton’s “West Side Story.”

In addition to the saxophone, trombone, trumpet, and rhythm sections typical of big band jazz, the Orchestra also boasts a section of four mellophones, a brass instrument with a timbre similar to a French horn. The group achieves “a wall of sound,” giving the group a richness and fullness that is unparalleled among big bands today.

Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 7 p.m.

Donna Woodall Trio

With her unique blend of jazz, blues/soul, and pop, Donna Woodall presents lush, intimate vocals with every performance. She skillfully blends the musical styles of artists such as Cassandra Wilson, Bonnie Raitt, Norah Jones, Adele, Tracy Chapman, and Esperanza Spalding with elements of traditional jazz and blues.

Ivy Ford Band

With her signature red lipstick and catlike eyeglasses, musician Ivy Ford has made a name for herself as “Chicago’s Blues Kitten.” A versatile, talented old soul, her voice, energy, and stage presence connects with those around her. She also plays piano, alto saxophone, drums, bass guitar, and guitar, performing across genres including blues, R&B, and soul. Saturday, April 11 at 7 p.m.

Eric Jacobson Quintet – Miles Davis’ “Kind of Blue”

With a set focusing on the album that changed the future of jazz music, Miles Davis’ “Kind of Blue,” trumpeter Eric Jacobson will bring his love of jazz music to life in this one-of-a-kind concert experience. A Racine native who studied trumpet under Johnny Hemkes, he has performed with Grammy Award Winners Phil Woods, Benny Golson, Brian Lynch, Tito Puente Jr., and Eric Benet.