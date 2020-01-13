Janet Swanton enjoyed music and traveling

Janet M. Swanton, 87, died peacefully at her residence on Monday evening, January 6. She was born in St. Louis, MO on March 12, 1932, daughter of the late Delmar and Olivia (nee: O’Neil) Heetfield.

Janet married John H. Swanton. They shared 61 years together before John preceded her in death on October 20, 2012. She and her husband raised three children and owned and operated a Meineke Muffler Shop. In her spare time, Janet enjoyed music and traveling the world with her family. Above all, she will be best remembered for her great love and devotion to her family.

Janet will be dearly missed by her children, John (Victoria) Swanton, Renee Creach, Craig (Rebecca) Swanton; grandchildren, Katherine “Kitty” (Brian) Varebrook, Scott Swanton, Chris Swanton, Rachel Hird, David (Sally) Swanton; great-grandchildren, Leah, Sierra and Isabelle Varebrook, Lilynn Hird, and Veda Swanton; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Private family services will be held.

