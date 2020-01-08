Iran Missile Attack: President Trump Speaks To Nation Wednesday

WASHINGTON, DC — President Donald Trump is expected to address the nation at 11 a.m. ET Wednesday after Iranian forces launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against two Iraqi military bases where some U.S. troops are housed.

No U.S. casualties were immediately reported in the strikes, revenge for America’s killing of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard commander Qassem Soleimani last week near the Baghdad airport. However, Iran claimed at least 80 U.S. troops were killed, The Washington Post and other news outlets reported.

The strike is the most significant attack so far as tensions escalate in the Middle East. Some analysts say the missile strike was “the smallest attack that Iran could carry out while at the same time being able to say they got revenge.”

That could signal Iran’s willingness to de-escalate the situation.

Trump tweeted Tuesday night that “All is well!”

» For updates, go to The Washington Post.

