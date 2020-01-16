Inside RUSD’s $598 Million Proposed Referendum

RACINE COUNTY, WI — The Racine Unified School District’s Board of Education is set to vote on Jan. 27 over whether to recommend a half-billion-dollar referendum be placed on the April ballot.

The District developed a $710 million facilities overhaul that would address needs at every building in the district over the next 30 years. The referendum proposal, if it passes, would ask voters for $598 million over a period of 30 years.

In their master plan, district officials have addressed needs at every school. Some needs are more urgent and need to be addressed right away. Others are more strategic, with expected project dates ranging out to between 10 and 20 years from now.

The master plan looked at each school and rated each building on its condition and ability to meet the needs of its population. Some buildings, like Horlick High School, which was completed in 1928, have several glaring needs. Case, which was completed in 1966, has several big-ticket items planned which will propel it through the early 21st century.

District officials want to close Giese, Red Apple, Schulte, Roosevelt, Janes, Jefferson Lighthouse, North Park, West Ridge and Dr. Jones Elementary School as the district’s population changes over time. In their place, Unified wants to build two new middle schools, and replacements for Schulte, Roosevelt, Janes and Red Apple.

Here is a list of the most expensive items on each school’s list. The timing of each project would vary under the district’s master plan.

Note: Though Giese, Red Apple, Schulte, Roosevelt, Janes, North Park, and Dr. Jones Elementary School have itemized wish lists, none of the expenses have been selected as part of the referendum figures, according to district data.

Bull Early Childhood Center

$1.4 Million: Installation of new school heating system, including boiler and piping replacement.

Case High School

$12.8 Million: Construction of a new 1,000-seat performing arts center auditorium.

$7.1 Million: Installation of new heating system, including replacing the school boilers and piping system.

$5.8 Million: Major repairs for the Case High School pool.

$4.6 Million: Demolition of the current auditorium to create a culinary arts, business cafe, and classroom section, including a second floor with unfinished space for future growth.

Community Pathways Campus

$671,000: Remove entire roofing system, install R-30 insulation, install 4-ply membrane and metal flashing.

$602,000: Patching, crack filling, seal coating and marking of asphalt around the school grounds.

Dr. Jones Elementary School

$2.7 Million: Installation of new gym air handling units.

Fratt Elementary School

$2.8 Million: Creation of new gym and student support offices.

$1.5 Million: Construction of new offices and receiving area.

Giese Elementary School

$2.8 Million: Replacing the school’s duct air distribution system with a centralized VAV system, energy-recovery system for classrooms and a building exhaust system.

Gifford School

$4.5 Million: Creation of new middle school gym and fitness center.

Gilmore Fine Arts

$2.7 Million: Replacement of 2001 multi-zone rooftop units with heating water, chilled water, and energy recovery for classrooms.

$957,000: New flooring for the auditorium, classrooms, corridors, dance room, gym, library and administration suite.

$814,000: Add windows to perimeter classrooms

Horlick High School

$14.9 Million: Demolition of the 1928 tech wing, and remodel the fitness center and social studies areas for technology education. Construction of a two-story addition on the southeast corner of the campus for social studies.

$10.9 Million: Replace the original air-handling units with centralized rooftop unit systems.

$8.4 Million: Replace the school’s heating system including boilers and the piping system.

$4.8 Million: Refurbish the Horlick pool.

Janes Elementary School

$2.2 Million: Replace the 1897 fans and 1961 unit ventilators with a new system with energy recovery for all classrooms.

$1.7 Million: Installation of a new heating system, including replacing the bilers, and piping system.

Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary

$524,000 Replace the flooring which was installed in 1962 with new flooring in the gym, lobby, library, lounge, and stairs.

Jerstad-Agerholm School

$10.2 Million: Construct new elementary school gymnasium, cafeteria, kitchen, bus entry, and music and art rooms.

$2.4 Million: Remove entire roofing system, install R-30 insulation, install 4-ply membrane and metal flashing.

Julian Thomas Elementary School

$1.3 Million: Remove entire roofing system, install R-30 insulation, install 4-ply membrane and metal flashing.

Knapp Elementary School

$253,000: Replacement of the old fire alarm system with a monitored, addressable system to bring it up to today’s fire codes.

Mitchell K-8 School

$7.4 Million: Demolish 1931 gymnasium, and replace it with a two-station gym, fitness area and music wing, and fix walkways to comply with the ADA.

$2.6 Million: Floor replacement in the cafeteria, classrooms, corridors, gyms, library and in all offices.

North Park Elementary School

$2.7 Million: Replace air handling units that were installed in 1968.

Olympia Brown Elementary School

$4.4 Million: Construction of a new addition to make the school a four-section elementary school, and the addition of a second gym.

Park High School

$11.3 Million: Replacement of the school’s original air handling unit and classroom ventilator.

$5.0 Million: Infill pool and create a two-story classroom wing including an art suite, CNA classroom, two new science classrooms, and six new general classrooms.

$2.9 Million: Bathroom renovations with new partitions and fixtures and ADA compliance.

REAL School

$6.8 Million: Construction of a new 21,600 square foot addition on the building’s east side to expand the school’s capacity to 850 students.

Red Apple Elementary

$4.6 Million: Installation of a new duct distribution system with a centralized VAV system, energy recovery system for the classroom, and replacement of non-functional old exhaust fans with energy-efficient fans.

Roosevelt Elementary

$6.8 Million: Construction of a new 2-story addition for secure entry, a new office, community room, kitchen, and cafeteria, receiving area, staff offices, elevator, gymnasium and band room.

Goodland Elementary

$3.1 Million: Construction of a new gymnasium and renovation of current gym and cafeteria into the new cafeteria.

S.C. Johnson Elementary

$3.4 Million: Construction of a classroom addition to turn the school into a 5-section elementary school.

$3.2 Million: Construction of a new gymnasium.

Schulte Elementary

$1.0 Million: Remove entire roofing system, install R-30 insulation, install 4-ply membrane and metal flashing.

Starbuck Middle School

$19.0 Million: Construction of two-story addition for classrooms, gymnasium, middle school cafeteria, kitchen, receiving, music, band, and LMC. Create a new elementary playground.

Wadewitz

$4.0 Million: Construction of a new gymnasium, music and band addition.

Walden III

$1.2 Million: Remove entire roofing system, install R-30 insulation, install 4-ply membrane and metal flashing.

West Ridge Elementary School

$3.24 Million: Replace aging gym air-handling unit, replace classroom unit ventilators with a centralized displacement system.

