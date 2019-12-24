Update on I-94 North-South Traffic Switch

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reconstructing I-94 North-South (North Segment) from County G in Racine County north to College Avenue in Milwaukee County.

As a part of the next phase of the project, traffic will be decoupled and shifted to their respective sides of the freeway by 6 a.m. on Sunday, December 22. Three lanes of traffic will remain open in each direction. Work will continue in the median through June 2020.

Saturday, December 21:

I-94 WEST (NB), from County G to College Avenue, is scheduled to close to traffic between the hours of 10 a.m. through 6 a.m. as crews work to perform a traffic switch.

Sunday, December 22:

I-94 WEST (NB) ramps at Rawson Avenue are scheduled to reopen to traffic by 6 a.m.

I-94 WEST (NB) ramps at Seven Mile Road are scheduled to reopen to traffic by 6 a.m.

Detour route: Motorists are encouraged to use College Avenue, County G, 27th Street, and the West Frontage Road to get around the overnight freeway closures.

The speed limit will remain 55 mph between College Avenue and County G.

Additional overnight closures may occur along the I-94 North-South Freeway Corridor that are unrelated to this update. To view all closures on I-94, visit: projects.511.wi.gov/i94northsouth

Please note that all closures are weather dependent and subject to change.