Here’s who is running for Common Council

RACINE, WI – Some City of Racine residents will have candidates to choose from while others will not among the aldermanic races on the ballot on April 7 for the seven district seats up for re-election.

Of the even-numbered seven seats up for grabs on the 14-member Common Council, four are contested races. Two incumbents — Sandy Weidner (6th District) and Q.A. Shakoor II (8th District) — are not seeking re-election. Jeffrey Peterson, a retired fireman, is running for the 6th District seat unopposed.

The most contested race is the Fourth District, an open seat after Tracey Larrin resigned in November. Five candidates have thrown their hat in the ring, which triggers a spring primary election on Feb. 18.

Alderman seats are for two years and have an annual salary of $6,899. To see who represents you, click here.

Here’s who is running:

Second District

Mollie Jones (I)

Fourth District

Robert Case

William Hinca

Will Leverson

Dennis Montey

Edwin Santiago

Sixth District

Jeffrey Peterson

Eighth District

Mac Platt

Marcus West

Tenth District

Carrie Glenn (I)

Samuel Peete

Twelfth District

Henry Perez (I)

Stacy Sheppard

Fourteen District

Jason Meekma (I)

Municipal Judge

Robert Weber (I)

The municipal judge is for four years with an annual salary of $60,000 with benefits.