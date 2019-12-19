Here’s How Wisconsin Voted On Donald Trump Impeachment

WISCONSIN — Wisconsin’s representatives in Congress voted along party lines Wednesday night as the House of Representatives voted as a group to approve two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump and charge him with abusing his office and also obstructing congress.

Wisconsin’s three democratic representatives were for impeaching the president, while the state’s four Republican representatives were against. Wisconsin has one congressional seat open after Republican Rep. Sean Duffy resigned earlier this year over family considerations.

For Impeachment:

Rep. Gwen Moore (D) 4th District

Rep. Mark Pocan (D) 2nd District

Rep. Ron Kind (D) 3rd District

Against Impeachment:

Bryan Steil (R) 1st District

Rep. Glenn Grothman (R) 6th District

Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner (R) 5th District

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R) 8th District

Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District is currently vacant.

Congressman Bryan Steil (R-Janesville) said earlier this week that there was no way he was voting to impeach the president.

“Today, I voted against impeaching President Trump. From the start, I have been opposed to impeachment. Although the Senate is now tied up with the impeachment trial, the House should get to work on issues impacting Americans: tackling the rising costs of health care, securing our border, and addressing our national debt.”

Meanwhile, congressman Ron Kind (D-La Crosse) explained why he supported impeachment.

“It’s clear the President’s actions were a flagrant abuse of constitutional power, it was unlawful, and it jeopardized our national security,” he said in a statement Wednesday. “The President had every opportunity to present contrary evidence but didn’t. Instead, he chose to obstruct the inquiry, preventing top officials from testifying and withholding relevant information.”

Congressman Mike Gallagher (R-Green Bay) said he is concerned that impeachment will be the norm moving forward.

“What we are seeing here is unprecedented: it’s the first time articles of impeachment have failed to make any criminal accusation, and it’s the first time a president has been impeached without bipartisan support,” he stated Wednesday night. “The fact that the bipartisan vote was actually against impeachment should come as no surprise given this flawed process and lack of clear evidence. Common sense Wisconsinites just want their representatives to come together to fix the many problems our country faces, and I hope we can do that in the new year. A state of perpetual impeachment must not become the new normal.”

Now it’s up to the Senate to hold a trial over whether to remove Trump from office. According to the U.S. Constitution, the Senate is bound to hold a trial, with members of the Senate acting officially as jurors. Members of the house occupy the role of the prosecution, and the Chief Justice of the United States presides over the case.

Two-thirds of the Senators present at the trial must support removing Trump from office. If that threshold is not met, the President stays in office.