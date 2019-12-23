How the Grinch helped a fallen firefighter’s family

UNION GROVE, WI – Unlike the Grinch, Brian Serdynski’s heart was not two sizes too small. He was full of love and considered an anchor of his community.

Serdynski, 38, died Nov. 2 at his home in Union Grove. A member of the Union Grove – Yorkville Volunteer Fire Department, his brothers and sisters on the department put together an unusual fundraiser featuring the Grinch in a video they posted on Facebook.

They did the video with the goal of raising $20,000, according to the Serdynski’s GoFundMe page.

Serdynski suffered a heart attack while on duty at a fatal car crash on Oct. 19. His fellow firefighters rushed him to the hospital where doctors discovered that one artery was 100 percent blocked.

“They did a procedure to clear the blockage,” according to the GoFundMe page. “He was released on the 21st. He saw his primary doctor on October 30th and the cardiologist on October 31st and was cleared to go back to work.”

Brian woke Rachel up gasping for air and became unresponsive. She called 911 and started CPR. Despite their efforts, he was unable to be resuscitated.

During his funeral, friends recalled how Brian was “an anchor” for his community, according to a story by the Journal Times.

So it was only fitting that they pull together to help the family he left behind by raising awareness of his funeral fund while also having a little fun — although bittersweet — for the man whose heart was not two sizes too small.

As the day unfolded, a number of media outlets carried the story. The video has gotten thousands of views. And the donations came rolling in to help his wife Rachel and their children Noah, Henry and Amelia.

And while no amount of money will fill that void, every little bit helps as a community surrounds them during a time of profound grief.

If you would like to donate, click on the GoFundMe page.