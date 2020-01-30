Gateway To Hold Informational Workshops About Promise, Promise 2 Finish Programs

Gateway Technical College will hold workshops to guide interested students through the Promise or Promise 2 Finish application process at workshops held in February and March on all three of its campuses – Racine, Kenosha, and Elkhorn.

These programs are an effort to fill the gap between financial aid and the cost of tuition and fees so that eligible students can gain access to the life-changing impact of a college degree. To find out more about both programs, go to www.gtc.edu/promise

Students and parents can ask questions at the workshops and find out more about the two programs as well as receive guidance on how to fill out a Financial Aid application and admission documents.

To apply for the Promise program, students must be current high school seniors. Students in the program receive financial assistance, but also one-on-one support from the college to help them succeed in their studies and enter their career. Deadline to apply for the program is May 1.

To apply for the Promise 2 Finish program, students must be at least 24, earned at least 12 credits and been out of college for at least two years without having earned an associate degree or bachelor's degree. The application period is open and the first 110 who qualify and have all paperwork submitted and approved will enter the program. They will receive similar benefits as the Promise program.

Workshops will be held at the following:

Racine Campus, 1001 S. Main St.

Feb. 19: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Promise students: Racine Building, Room R113 Promise 2 Finish students: Lake Building, Room L102

March 3: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Promise students: Racine Building, Quad Rooms Promise 2 Finish students: Lake Building, Room L229

March 14: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Promise students: ​Racine Building, First Floor Promise 2 Finish students: Racine Building, Room R113



Kenosha Campus, 3520-30th Ave.

Feb. 12: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Promise students: Academic Building, Room A114 Promise 2 Finish students: Science Building, Room S147

March 10: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Promise students: Academic Building, Room A210 Promise 2 Finish students: Science Building, Room S145

March 31: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Promise students: Academic Building, Room A114 Promise 2 Finish students: Science Building, Room S147



Elkhorn Campus, 400 County Road H

Feb. 5: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Promise students: South Building, Room S241 Promise 2 Finish students: North Building, Room S242

March 12: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Promise students: North Building, Room N213 Promise 2 Finish students: North Building, Room S237

March 31: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Promise students: ​North Building, Room N210 Promise 2 Finish students: North Building, Room S114



An RSVP is encouraged, at (800) 247-7122, or newstudentspecialists@gtc.edu