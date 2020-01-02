Gateway To Continue Popular Fine Dining Shifts To Luncheon Experience

Gateway Technical College’s Culinary Arts program will put a new spin on its Fine Dining meals for the Spring 2020 semester.

The format will shift from nighttime to noontime as a way to provide an even more enhanced learning experience for the students while still offering the high-quality entrees and service many have enjoyed at the Fine Dining event.

“The Fine Dining experience provides a way for students to bring it all together – all the skills they’ve gained through their classes as well as those they’ve gained creating dishes for the Racine Campus kitchen and catering events,” said Gateway Technical College Culinary Arts instructor Susanna Elrod.

“Diners at the Gateway Fine Dining event are encouraged to talk to students about the dishes they prepared, telling them what they liked or perhaps didn’t like, giving them valuable feedback for their work and career. Bringing in the public gives students that real-world experience because as they enter – or continue – in their career, they will have to interact with customers and the public in many ways.”

The event has been a staple of the program and with the dining public, many of whom have come for more than a decade. It features students in their final semester of the program.

Switching the dining experience to a noontime setting provides students more ways to use the skills they’ve learned in the classroom, as well as a better fit for student work schedules. Many Culinary Arts students already work in the industry, and having the event during the lunch time means fewer students will have to take off work or shift their schedules to take part in the event.

Fine Dining luncheon will be held at noon on Wednesdays from Jan. 22 to April 8 in the Breakwater Dining Room L007 in the Lake Building on the Racine Campus, 1001 S. Main St.

Cost is $15 a meal and includes a specialty drink, appetizer, soup or salad, homemade bread, vegetable, choice of entrée and dessert.

Call (262) 564-2511 or email sullivanje@gtc.edu for reservations and available dates.