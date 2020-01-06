Foxconn Says It Has Reached Construction Milestone

MOUNT PLEASANT, WI — Company officials at Foxconn say the roof and building enclosure are “substantially complete” for weather protection for the nearly one-million-square-foot advanced manufacturing facility at the Wisconsin Valley Science and Technology Park in Mount Pleasant.

Company officials say the substantial completion of the roof enclosure is a milestone of sorts heading into 2020. They also say Foxconn has awarded approximately $370 million to date in total contract value for work in Mount Pleasant.

Nearly 8,000 tons of American steel was fabricated and installed, and more than 500 truckloads transporting supplies were used for the roof construction, Foxconn officials said this week. Full and complete enclosure of the advanced manufacturing facility will continue through the beginning months of 2020.