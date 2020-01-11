Fire at vacant home set intentionally

RACINE, WI – A vacant home owned by the Racine Revitalization Partnership was intentionally set on fire at 3:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

Someone threw an incendiary device through a window of a home located at 1315 Grand Avenue, which caused a fire on the first floor, according to a press release by the Racine Fire Department.

A neighbor called the Racine County Joint Dispatch Center after they saw smoke coming from a broken window. When firefighters arrived, they found a working fire had started in the kitchen and an adjacent pantry. They were able to put the fire out quickly.

The front of the home had also been spraypainted with graffiti.

If anyone has information regarding this fire please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-636-9330 to leave an anonymous tip. All additional requests for information should be sent to Investigator James Pettis (262) 636-7709.