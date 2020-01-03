Family displaced, dog rescued in Racine fire

January 3, 2020 Denise Lockwood News, Police and Fire Comments Off on Family displaced, dog rescued in Racine fire
2060 Deane Blvd. fire Racine, Wisconsin
FILE PHOTO

RACINE, WI – One person was injured in a house fire that happened at 10:47 p.m. Thursday at 2060 Deane Blvd.

A woman was treated at the scene, but she refused care, according to a press release by the Racine Fire Department.

The fire broke out just before 11 p.m. When fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene, they found a family of four — three adults and a 12-year-old girl — had already evacuated the home. Firefighters rescued the family’s dog.

Crews battled a heavy fire on the second floor that had entered the walls and the attic. It took them about a half-hour to stop the fire.

Firefighters determined that the cause of the accidental fire was a misuse of a cigarette lighter.

We Energies crews secured the gas and electric service. Officials with the American Red Cross of Wisconsin assisted the displaced family. The estimated loss is $85,000.

 

Shop Local!

Food and drink

About Denise Lockwood 930 Articles
Denise Lockwood has an extensive background in traditional and non-traditional media. She has written for Patch.com, the Milwaukee Business Journal, Milwaukee Magazine and the Kenosha News.
Website Facebook Twitter