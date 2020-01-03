Family displaced, dog rescued in Racine fire

RACINE, WI – One person was injured in a house fire that happened at 10:47 p.m. Thursday at 2060 Deane Blvd.

A woman was treated at the scene, but she refused care, according to a press release by the Racine Fire Department.

The fire broke out just before 11 p.m. When fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene, they found a family of four — three adults and a 12-year-old girl — had already evacuated the home. Firefighters rescued the family’s dog.

Crews battled a heavy fire on the second floor that had entered the walls and the attic. It took them about a half-hour to stop the fire.

Firefighters determined that the cause of the accidental fire was a misuse of a cigarette lighter.

We Energies crews secured the gas and electric service. Officials with the American Red Cross of Wisconsin assisted the displaced family. The estimated loss is $85,000.