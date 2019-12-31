Emmanuel Davis loved Cat Boy and avocado

Emmanuel “Manny” Jacob Davis, 4, died Friday, December 27th. He was born in Milwaukee, October 9, 2015, son of Cordell Davis and Alexis Kirschner.

Emmanuel loved Cat Boy of PJ Masks. He also loved avocado and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches with a large glass of milk.

He will be greatly missed by his parents, Cordell Davis, Alexis Kirschner; brothers, Gabriel Davis and Demarre Cook Jr. “Junie”; his grandparents, Michael J. Kirschner, Alyssia A. Brown, LaTonya Davis, and Shuron Davis; special Aunt Caittlyn “Poo-Cat” Kirschner; other relatives and many dear friends.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday, January 4th from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main Street.

