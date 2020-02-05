Electronic Polling Books To Be Used in February Primary

Electronic poll books are being rolled out at select voting locations in Caledonia and the City of Racine, starting with the February 18 primary.

These are the first e-poll books – which are used in the “check-in” process during voting – to be used in the County, and they are expected to increase efficiency at polling places. Notably, they are not connected to the Internet, maintaining security of voter information.

The City of Racine hosted a training session (pictured) for Caledonia and Racine poll workers on January 23.