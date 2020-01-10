Election 2020: Who’s On My Ballot In Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, WI — Wisconsin’s spring 2020 general election will be held Tuesday, April 7. The primary will be held Tuesday, Feb. 18 to whittle the candidates down in advance of the general election.

In Racine County, voters will see a number of statewide, county and local races on the ballot, though the highest-profile race on the ballot will be both the Republican and Democratic primary elections for U.S. President.

Here is what your ballot will look like in Mount Pleasant on April 7. Feb. 18 primary elections are noted as needed.

U.S. President

The Tuesday, April 7 ballot will feature both the Republican and Democratic U.S. presidential primaries.

State Offices

Supreme Court Justice (Feb. 18 primary)

10-year term

Daniel Kelly (i), Middleton

Edward A. Fallone, Milwaukee

Jill Karofsky, Madison

Wisconsin Court of Appeals

6-year-term

District 1

Joe Donald (i), Milwaukee

District 2

Lisa Neubauer (i), Racine

Paul Bugenhagen Jr., Mukwonago

District 4

Rachel A. Graham (i), Madison

County Offices

Racine County Board

2-year-term

District 1

Nick Demske (i)

District 2

Fabi Maldonado (i)

District 3

Monte Osterman (i)

Steve Smetana

District 4

Melissa Kaprelian-Becker (i)

District 5 (Feb. 18 primary)

David Cooke (i)

Jody Spencer

Phil DeHahn

District 6

Q.A. Shakoor II (i)

District 7

Rusty Clark (i)

District 8

Brett Nielsen (i)

District 9

Colin McKenna

Eric Hopkins

District 10

Emily Lawrence

District 11

Robert Miller (i)

District 12

Donald J. Trottier

District 13

Tom Kramer

District 14

Jason Eckman

Kim Mahoney

District 15

John A. Wisch (i)

District 16

Scott Maier (i)

District 17

Robert Grove (i)

District 18

Thomas Roanhouse (i)

District 19

Thomas Hincz (i)

Scott Burns

District 20 (Feb. 18 primary)

Thomas Pringle (i)

Doug Webb

Joel Jacobsen

District 21

Mike Dawson (i)

Judi Adams

Mount Pleasant Offices

Village Board

2-year term

Trustee 2

Bud Eastman (i)

Trustee 4

Willie Riley

Denise Anastasio

Trustee 6

Anna Marie Clausen (i)

Voter Registration

Am I Going To Be Kicked Off The Registered Voter Roll?

Wisconsin as a battleground state in the 2020 election is a fact that has been well-established. Now, two sides are fighting over the status of about 230,000 registered voters in the state. One side wants to purge these residents from the state’s voter rolls, saying they failed to update their address after moving – as required by state law. The other side says an imminent purge violates their constitutional right to due process and wants to delay kicking anyone off the voter rolls for as long as they can.

According to the Wisconsin Election Commission, residents can check whether they’re registered to vote, or whether they’ve been sent a “moving” letter on MyVote Wisconsin Click this link to go to MyVote Wisconsin. If state election officials sent you a letter because you may have moved, that will be noted on your voter information page on MyVote.

If you did not move, you can tell us you still have the same address. If you did move, you can reregister to vote on the MyVote website, assuming your address information is current with DMV. If it’s not current, you can update it with DMV and come back to MyVote and register online, election officials said.

Registering To Vote

In order to vote in Wisconsin, you must first register. You can start the registration process online at My Vote WI: myvote.wi.gov. You can also register in-person at the local municipal clerk’s office, or at the polling place on Election Day.

1) My Vote Wisconsin: Check your local municipal ballot for national, state and local candidates. You can also check the status of your voter registration.

2) Voter ID Guidelines: Be sure you’re prepared at the polls by reviewing the acceptable forms of identification required in Wisconsin.

Registration Deadlines

Jan. 29: Deadline to Register by Mail

Voter registration form, along with proof of residence must be postmarked to your municipal clerk no later than this date.

Jan. 29: Deadline to Register to vote online.

Voters who are able to match their name, date of birth, Wisconsin Driver License or State ID number, and address with the Wisconsin DMV can register to vote online through this date.

Feb. 14 at 5 p.m.: Deadline to Register in Your Municipal Clerk’s Office

Voters may register in-person in their municipal clerk’s office during the clerk’s business hours on this date.

Feb. 18 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Register to Vote at Your Polling Place

Voters can register to vote at their polling place on Primary Day.

Feb. 13 at 5 p.m.: Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot- Regular and Permanent Overseas Voters

If you are a regular or a Permanent Overseas Voter, your absentee ballot request must be received by your municipal clerk no later than 5 p.m. on this date.

Feb. 14 at 5 p.m.: Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot- Indefinitely Confined

If a voter is indefinitely confined, their absentee ballot request must be received by their municipal clerk no later than 5 p.m. on this date.

Through Feb. 16: Deadline for In-Person Absentee Voting

Voters can possibly request and vote an absentee ballot in-person in their municipal clerk’s office through this date. Office hours vary by municipality. Some municipal offices may not offer additional in-person absentee hours. Please contact your municipal clerk for absentee voting hours.

Feb. 18 at 5 p.m.- Deadline for Hospitalized Voters

Voters who are in a hospital may request a ballot be brought to them by an appointed agent if they are hospitalized in the 7 days preceding the primary. Hospitalized electors may request an absentee ballot between Feb. 11 and Feb. 18 at 5 p.m.

Feb. 18 at 5 p.m.- Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot Military

If a voter is in the military, then their absentee ballot request must be received by their municipal clerk no later than 5 p.m. on this date.

Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. – Deadline to Return Absentee Ballot

If you have already received an absentee ballot, you must return your absentee ballot by mail or delivery to your municipal clerk. Your ballot must be received by your municipal clerk no later than 8 p.m. on Primary Day.

