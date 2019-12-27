Eleanor Raeschen enjoyed golfing and playing bridge

Eleanor M. Raeschen, 101, died Tuesday, December 24tht her residence. She was born in Calumet, MI, on December 12, 1918, daughter of the late Frank and Josephine (Nee: Shaltz) Malko Sr.

On October 21, 1941, Eleanor married Frank C. Raeschen who preceded her in death on March 7, 1995. She was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and Altar Society, Meadowbrook Country Club, Racine Curling Club, and United Commercial Travelers. She enjoyed playing bridge, golfing, and volunteering for over twenty-eight years at St. Luke’s and St. Mary’s Hospitals. Above all, Eleanor cherished her family.

Survivors include her daughters, Gail (Warner) Slaughter, Rev. Susan (Thomas) Leih of Racine; her grandchildren, William (Jana) Macemon, Eileen Macemon, Michael Leih (fiancée, Vanessa Pavlovich), Rebecca Leih, Brian Slaughter, Amy (Robert) Junkas; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 31st, 10:30 a.m. at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main Street, with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Tuesday at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Health Care Network Inc. or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have been suggested.

