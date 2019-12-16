Elaine Waydick enjoyed spending time with her family

Elaine M. Waydick died unexpectedly on Friday, December 13th. She was born in Racine on May 31, 1954, daughter of the late Richard and Jeanette (nee: Hegeman) Nelson.

On November 7, 1981, Elaine married the love of her life, Ronald L. Waydick. They shared thirty-three beautiful years together before Ron preceded her in death on July 31, 2015. She was a dedicated member of the First Church of God.

Elaine will be missed by her siblings, Sue Simmon, JoAnn Amerson, Richard (Joyce) Nelson, Mary (Ronald) Guarascio; in-laws, Beverly Gentry, Judy Mueller; stepdaughter, Tracey Bogan nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Eugene Nelson; in-laws, Bill Amerson, Nancy (Keith) Fenske, David Gentry, Jack Plunkett, Sandi (Rich) Mc Quade, Kenneth Waydick and Allen Mueller.

Funeral services will be held at the First Church of God, 1650 Lathrop Avenue, on Wednesday, December 18th, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Ryan C. Reed officiating. Private interment will be held later at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Wednesday at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m.

Please send condolences to Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.