Downtown Racine Achievement Award Nominations

The Downtown Racine Corporation is now accepting nominations for the 2019 Achievement Awards in which individuals, businesses or organizations are recognized for their contribution to the vitality of downtown during the past year.

Nominations are being accepted for the following categories:

● Downtown Showcase Award – An exciting event, person or organization that has helped attract visitors and/or residents and helped to improve the overall image of downtown as an exciting, dynamic, happening place.

● Corporate Citizenship Award – An individual who has been a catalyst in improving downtown; has provided service to the downtown community and has worked tirelessly to promote downtown.

● Best New Small Business Award – A new retail shop, gallery or restaurant that has captured the attention of the marketplace and helped enhance downtown.

● Downtown Champion Award – A business or organization that is the ultimate citizen, supporting downtown through employment, facilities, and sponsorship.

● CPR Award – The redevelopment of a downtown building or property that has helped enhance the overall downtown neighborhood and revitalize the area.

“A thriving downtown doesn’t happen by accident. It takes vision, partnership, and commitment. These awards are an opportunity for the DRC to honor the people and businesses that have that passion for our downtown.” – Kelly Kruse, DRC Executive Director

Visit racinedowntown.com or email kkruse@racinedowntown.com to submit a nomination. Nominations are due by Friday, January 10, 2020. The winners will be announced at the Downtown Racine Corporation’s State of the Downtown and Achievement Award presentation on Monday, January 27 at 5:30 p.m. at the Johnson Building Learning and Development Center (555 Main St.). The presentation agenda will consist of the State of the Downtown address, what’s to come in 2020 and the announcement of 2019’s Downtown Achievement winners.

The 2018 Achievement Award winners were as follows:

● Downtown Showcase Award – Racine Art Museum

● Corporate Citizenship Award – Jim Palenick

● Best New Small Business Award – Racine Brewing Co.

● Downtown Champion Award – Alderman Jeff Coe

● CPR Award – Mt. Royal Investment Group

DOWNTOWN RACINE CORPORATION: Downtown Racine Corporation, a non-profit whose mission is to foster economic, social, and cultural diversity by stimulating business development, programming events, and marketing downtown to the community, developers, and tourists.