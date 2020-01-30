Donna Bolin enjoyed music and baking

Donna M. Bolin, 76, died Friday at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. She was born in Racine, July 25, 1943, daughter of the late Dean and Belva (Nee: Elliott) Gustin.

Donna was a graduate of William Horlick High School, “Class of 1961”. She was employed by Professional Positioner for 20 years and AOA Orthodontic for 15 years. She will forever be remembered for her love of baking, lighthouses, Hawaiian music and steel drums. Above all, she cherished time spent with family; especially her outings with the grandchildren. She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed.

Surviving are her daughters; Debra (Kenneth) Williams, Dena Beyer and Amy Bolin; grandchildren: Kim DeFosse, Erica DeFosse, Justine (Chris) DeFosse-Kovac, Curtis Robison, Michael Mosley, Kristen (Tae) McGee, Jennifer Williams, Justin Bolin, Brandon Beyer, Levi Bolin; several great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters: Maxine Cornwell, Dean Gustin, Richard (Joyce) Gustin, Ronald (Mary) Gustin; sisters-in-law, Jean Gustin, Diane Gustin, Barbara Gustin; nieces, nephews other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, James, Terry, and David, brother-in-law Donald Cornwell, sister-in-law, Diane (Barbara) Gustin.

Funeral services celebrating Donna’s life will be held Friday, 11 a.m. at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main Street. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation, Friday, 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

