Dolores Omstead enjoyed playing cards and traveling

Dolores Ann Olmstead, 89, died peacefully, Wednesday, December 11th at Siena Shorelight Memory Care. She was born in Racine, December 15, 1929, daughter of the late Joseph and Leone (Nee: VanLanduyt) Fredericks.

Dolores attended St. Catherine’s High School. On April 9, 1949 in Dubuque, IA, she married Chester C. Olmstead. Together, they raised 7 children. Chester died February 3, 1997. Dolores was employed by Motor Transport of Racine for over 30 years and retired in 1995 from Advance Transportation of Milwaukee after over 10 years. She was a member of St. Lucy’s Catholic Church. Dolores was an avid card player and had belonged to many card clubs. She was a member and former secretary of Teamsters Local 45. She enjoyed traveling, trips to Las Vegas, bus trips, going to shows and desserts. Above all, she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her 7 children, James (Judy) Olmstead, Barb (Roger) Meyer, William (Irmie) Olmstead, Tim (Diane) Olmstead, Denise (Bob) Fleury, Linda (Erling) Hagen, Debbie (Rick) Baumstark; 16 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; siblings, Joan (Don) Hoaglund, Patricia Radke, Roberta Noe, Thomas Fredericks, Jerry Fredericks; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Lois (Charles) Rode; brother, Ronald Fredericks; in-laws, Marlene Fredericks, Sandy Fredericks, and Roy Radke.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, December 21st 10 a.m. at St. Lucy’s Catholic Church, 3031 Drexel Avenue, with Reverend Javier Guativa officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet Friday at the funeral home 4-7 p.m. and on Saturday at the church, 9-10 a.m. Memorials to Alzheimer’s Research has been suggested.

