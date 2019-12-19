Deputy Asked 5-Year-Old To Unlock Car With Sleeping Driver

RACINE COUNTY, WI — Authorities in Racine County say they’ve arrested a woman for impaired driving after she was found asleep at the wheel of a running car with two young children in the back seat. The driver was so asleep that the deputy had to ask a 5-year-old child to unlock the car, which was in gear and in the middle of traffic.

At just before 3 a.m. Tuesday, a Racine County Sheriff’s Deputy saw a car that was stopped in traffic on Highway 20 and Highway D in the Village of Rochester and pulled over to see if he could help whoever was inside.

Authorities said the deputy walked up to the car and saw that the driver was passed out behind the wheel as the car was running and in gear and her foot on the brake pedal. The Deputy also saw a 3-year-old and also a 5-year old child in the back seat. There was heavy damage to the vehicle and the windshield was smashed.

The Deputy had to ask the 5-year-old child to unlock the passenger door so he could put the vehicle in park and shut it off.

The deputy, when questioning the driver, learned that she struck a mailbox in the 1700 Block of S. Colony Ave. in Yorkville and continued to drive another 10 miles before coming to a stop where the Deputy located the vehicle.

The woman was identified as Jacqueline Rose Robinson, 30, from Rochester. Sheriff’s officials said Robinson failed standardized field sobriety tests. Upon her arrest, the deputy found that she was in possession of a small amount of heroin. A search of the vehicle located additional drug paraphernalia.

The two children were turned over to Racine County Children Protected Services. Robinson is being held in the Racine County Jail with a total bond of $31,100 on suspicion of the following charges: two counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence with passengers younger than 16; two counts of recklessly endangering safety and possession of narcotics.