Dennis Reff enjoyed woodworking and cooking

Dennis M. Reff, 65, died Monday, December 23 at his residence. He was born February 9, 1954 son of the late Russell and Marion (Nee: Silvasi) Reff.

Dennis was a graduate of William Horlick High School, “Class of 1972”. In his earlier years, he was employed by Young Radiator until their closing. He then moved to Las Vegas working at various casinos. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. Very talented with woodworking, he would create furniture pieces to handmade clocks. He always loved a good bargain from rummage sales or thrift stores, in fact, his dream was to own a thrift store. He enjoyed cooking and above all spending time with his family.

Surviving are his children, Paul, Jennifer, and Eric; brothers and sisters, David (Maria) Reff, Robert (Ellen) Reff, Sheryll Williams, Daniel Reff (Sue Collova), Julie (Luke) Morgan, Marie Kressig, Jeffrey Reff; nieces, nephews other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents, he also was preceded in death by his brother Russell, brothers-in-law, Daniel Williams Jon Kressig.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, January 10, at 11 a.m. at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main Street. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation, Friday at 10 until the time of service. Private interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery. Hwy 32.

