Daniel Vidales enjoyed shooting pool and playing baseball

Daniel Hernandez Vidales, 74, died Saturday, December 14th at The Bay at Waters Edge Health and Rehab Center, Kenosha. He was born in San Antonio, TX, October 18, 1945, son of Andres Vidales and Maria Hernadez.

The family moved to Racine and Daniel graduated from Washington Park High School, “Class of 1965” and went on to earn a BS degree from UW Milwaukee. In 1968, Dan was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served 18 months in Vietnam. He had been employed at Twin Disc and had enjoyed shooting pool and playing baseball. He will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his siblings, Della (Joe) Alvarez, Ramon Vidales, Jane Rodriguez, Peter Murillo, and Ed (Eva) Murillo; stepfather, Pedro Murillo; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Maria H. Murillo; nephew, Jerry Alvarez; sister-in-law, Rita Murillo; brother-in-law, Ernie Rodriguez; and grandparents, Julian and Felicita Valadez.

Visitation will be held at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Saturday, December 21st at 10 a.m. until time of Service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Manuel Lozano officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.

