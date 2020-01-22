Congressman Bryan Steil To Host Listening Sessions

RACINE COUNTY, WI — Voters will have the chance to sound off about U.S. policy abroad, or about a host of other foreign or domestic policy issues to U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil (R-Janesville), who will hold five listening sessions in his home district on Friday, Jan.24.

The listening sessions are free and open to the people of Wisconsin’s First Congressional District. Residents are encouraged to attend to discuss issues pending in Congress or to request assistance dealing with federal agencies. Individuals needing additional assistance or special accommodations should contact the Office of Congressman Steil at (608) 752-4050 in advance.

“Being available and accessible is critical. I look forward to hearing directly from you about the issues facing our community,” said Steil in a news release.

Listening Sessions:

Rock County Listening Session

8:30-9:20am

Clinton Village Hall

301 Cross Street

Clinton, WI 53525

Waukesha County Listening Session

10:30-11:20am

Mukwonago Village Hall

440 Rivercrest Court

Mukwonago, WI 53149

Milwaukee County Listening Session

12:20-1:10pm

Oak Creek City Hall

Common Council Chambers

8040 South 6th Street

Oak Creek, WI 53154

Kenosha County Listening Session

2:00-2:50pm

Village and Town of Somers

Auditorium

7511 12th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Racine County Listening Session

3:45-4:35 p.m.

Burlington Public Library

166 East Jefferson Street

Burlington, WI 53105

Racine County Eye and Patch are partnering up to provide readers with more local content and provide local advertisers with a larger audience to connect with.

Based in New York, Patch is a hyperlocal platform that currently serves over 1,200 communities, towns and cities across the U.S. Known as “The Patch” by its users, Patch is the go-to destination for hyperlocal news and discussion about your community.