Congressman Bryan Steil To Host Listening Sessions

RACINE COUNTY, WI — Voters will have the chance to sound off about U.S. policy abroad, or about a host of other foreign or domestic policy issues to U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil (R-Janesville), who will hold five listening sessions in his home district on Friday, Jan.24.
The listening sessions are free and open to the people of Wisconsin’s First Congressional District. Residents are encouraged to attend to discuss issues pending in Congress or to request assistance dealing with federal agencies. Individuals needing additional assistance or special accommodations should contact the Office of Congressman Steil at (608) 752-4050 in advance.
“Being available and accessible is critical. I look forward to hearing directly from you about the issues facing our community,” said Steil in a news release.
Listening Sessions:
Rock County Listening Session
8:30-9:20am
Clinton Village Hall
301 Cross Street
Clinton, WI 53525
Waukesha County Listening Session
10:30-11:20am
Mukwonago Village Hall
440 Rivercrest Court
Mukwonago, WI 53149
Milwaukee County Listening Session
12:20-1:10pm
Oak Creek City Hall
Common Council Chambers
8040 South 6th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
Kenosha County Listening Session
2:00-2:50pm
Village and Town of Somers
Auditorium
7511 12th Street
Kenosha, WI 53144
Racine County Listening Session
3:45-4:35 p.m.
Burlington Public Library
166 East Jefferson Street
Burlington, WI 53105
