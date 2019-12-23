Christmas Closures For Racine County

Here’s a listing of what is closed and when in Racine County.

Government Buildings/Courts: All are closed on Tuesday, December 24th and Wednesday, December 25th.

Racine Public Library: Closed on Tuesday, December 24th and Wednesday, December 25th.

Banks: Bank hours may vary on Tuesday, December 24th. They are closed Wednesday, December 25th.

USPS: Mail will be delivered normally on Tuesday, December 24th; however, there will be no mail service on Wednesday, December 25th.

Bus: The RYDE System will end service at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 24th with the last bus leaving the Transit Center at 6:10 p.m. There will be no bus service on Wednesday, December 25th.