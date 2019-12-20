Census 2020 Jobs Paying Up To $22 An Hour Are Now Available

The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting thousands of temporary workers to fill 2020 Census jobs in southeastern Wisconsin and elsewhere around the country. The jobs are mainly for clerical and census-taker positions, but also include a few supervisory and recruitment outreach positions.

In Milwaukee, 2020 Census jobs between $20 to $22 an hour. In Waukesha County, it’s $22 per hour. And in Racine County, it’s $21 per hour. according to an interactive map from the Census Bureau. Census-takers are eligible for reimbursement for work-related mileage and other expenses.

How To Apply

Completing the census is one of the best things you can do for your area. It’ll take about 30 minutes to apply online for Census jobs.

An accurate population helps determine policy and the allocation of funds at every level of government. It is used to determine the number and boundaries of congressional districts, state legislative districts, county board and city council seats in Wisconsin, but also how big a share local governments get of the $675 billion in federal program funds for communities, schools, roads, hospitals and other services.

Businesses use the information to decide where to build new factories, shopping centers, banks, offices and attractions.

Preference for the temporary Census Bureau jobs is given to U.S. armed services veterans who were honorably discharged. But jobs are open to U.S. citizens 18 and older with proof of a valid Social Security number and registration with the U.S. Selective Service System. Among other conditions of employment, applicants must pass a Census-performed criminal background check.

Most jobs require the applicant to have a valid driver’s license, unless public transportation is available. All applicants must have an email account and access to a computer and internet.

Most jobs will last several weeks, though it depends on the amount of available work. Hours are flexible, though some require daytime work so addresses on buildings are clearly visible. Census-takers doing personal interviews must be available to work evenings and weekends, when people are usually at home. Those in supervisory positions must be available for certain day, evening and weekend shifts.

Applicants must provide their Social Security number, home address, email address, phone number, and date and place of birth. Veterans who are claiming preference will have to submit documentation for eligibility.

Positions are open across the country, but the Census Bureau is committed to hiring people to work in the areas where they live because they’re likely familiar with the people and places in a community.

More information about positions in our area is available by calling the Census Bureau at 855-JOB-2020 (that’s 855-562-2020) and selecting option 3. You may also use the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339 for TTY/ASCII.