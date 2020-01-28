Carthage College Receives Grant From Racine Community Foundation

Carthage College’s music department received a $47,000 grant from the Racine Community Foundation to support the school’s Performing Arts Series. The grant will fund guest performing artists on campus, as well as chamber music partnerships between the music department, Lakeshore Youth Philharmonic, and schools in Kenosha and Racine Counties.

“This grant has really deepened our ability to engage with the community around chamber music,” says Corinne Ness, dean for the Division of Arts and Humanities. “The funds help us do more than just offer a concert —it helps us have really rich music-making experiences with youth, college students, and professional performers. We couldn’t do this type of immersion without the support.”

The Performing Arts Series is in its 23rd year and has three important goals at the center of its programming:

To provide exceptional concerts and educational residencies at little or no cost to southeastern Wisconsin community members.

To provide exceptional training to future generations of chamber musicians through workshops, mentoring, and educational outreach in the public schools.

The program provides opportunities for pre-professional musicians to engage with students in public schools for ongoing mentorship in chamber music as well as college success.

The 2019–2020 Performing Arts Series highlights unique voices and contributions in chamber music with performances by internationally acclaimed artists. In fall 2019, Carthage welcomed international vocal group Women of the World and pianist Jason Lyle Black.

In spring 2020, Carthage welcomes string artists Mads Tolling and the Mads Men with the Carthage Philharmonic and students from the Lakeshore Youth Philharmonic in residence at Carthage. Additionally, the Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass will perform on campus while Joanne Polk and the Estrella Piano Duo will take part in the Lakeside Piano Festival.

For more information about the artists or to reserve tickets, please visit www.carthage.edu/tickets .