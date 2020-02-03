Carthage College Awarded $15,000 Grant To Support Student Veterans

Carthage College has received a $15,000 grant from the William Dean Charitable Trust, Bank of America, N.A., Trustee to provide Green Zone training for faculty and staff. Green Zone training aims to build a network of supportive allies who know the concerns of military veteran students and will assist them in navigating the complexities of a college campus. It is named for the secure international zone in Baghdad, Iraq, a place familiar to many post-9/11 service members.

“For a few years now, we’ve made great strides to help veterans from all walks of life and this grant will provide more resources for our student veterans,” says professor Martin McClendon, who helped write the grant. “We’re committed to helping them get what they need to achieve academic success, graduate, and pursue future dreams.”

Pioneered at Virginia Commonwealth University in 2010, Green Zone training is now being offered at more than 100 universities and organizations nationwide. Each institution tailors the program to its own individual needs.

During the spring 2020 semester, a committee that will include Carthage student veterans, faculty, and staff will develop the curriculum for the Green Zone Training program. The program will be fully rolled out this summer, just before the fall 2020 semester begins.

The continued support Carthage receives for service members’ education is reflected in U.S. News & World Report’s 2020 rankings, which rated Carthage the No. 1 school for veterans among Midwest regional colleges.

In addition to the Green Zone grant, Carthage received a $3000 grant from Just Live Inc; a local non-profit that provides community awareness about suicide and suicide prevention during the institution’s Veteran Night of the Arts program held in November. The money will be used to provide students with free transportation to medical and counseling appointments off-campus.

“Partnering with Just Live Inc. helps our students’ access life-changing and life-saving care,” said Lydia Zopf, director of health and counseling services. “We are truly grateful.”

Just Live Inc. also donated $6000 to the Veteran’s Outreach of Wisconsin, a local organization that assists homeless and at-risk veterans. The donation was made on behalf of Carthage in recognition of their work helping veterans integrate back into civilian life.

Carthage is home to 31 self-identified student veterans, with an average age of 27.