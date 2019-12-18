Carolyn Heck enjoyed spending time with family

Carolyn “Carol” J. Heck, 81, died Tuesday at Franciscan Gardens, South Milwaukee. She was born in Racine, September 16, 1938, daughter of the late John and Mathilda (Nee: Stepanski) Witkofski.

On September 17, 1960 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Carol married the love of her life Eugene “Geno” B. Heck who preceded her in death, April 6, 2017. Above all, Carol was devoted to her family, and it was time spent with them that she treasured the most.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Dennis Heck (Jeanette), Vickie (Kurt) Weiss, Sandy (Mike) Prelewicz; five granddaughters, Nicole (Nick) Stark, Danielle (Blake) Seehusen, Sydney, Amanda, and Taylor; one great-grandson, Luka Stark; sister, Marilyn Stephens; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Myrt Witkofski, Delores (Bernie) Kunka, Shirley Heck, Clarence (Mary) Heck, Mary Kay (Dave) Hanson, Donna (Al) Benedict, Lorraine Heck, Cel Heck; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, 2 p.m. at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Sunday at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. Private interment will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

