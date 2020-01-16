CALL FOR ARTISTS: RAM 11th Annual International PEEPS Art Competition

Within the pristine white walls of an award-winning contemporary art museum, Racine Art Museum (RAM) presents the RAM 11th Annual International PEEPS Art Competition, open April 2–19, 2020. This popular, untraditional exhibition showcases fluffy, sugar-coated marshmallow PEEPS® created by hundreds of artists from around the country. Artists of all ages are invited to welcome spring by creating art for the only museum competition of its kind in the world. Entry is FREE, and open to all individuals, families, and organizations.

Each year, the show’s popularity draws thousands of visitors to the museum, setting daily attendance records and inspiring nationwide media attention along the way. Families and children enjoy their opportunity to vote for the PEEPles Choice Award, taking their decisions very seriously, often lobbying for their favorites with RAM staff.

All 2020 entries will be judged by a panel of experts, based on creativity and best use or representation of PEEPS®. Prizes will be awarded in adult, children’s, and group categories that will be announced during the Artist Preview and Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, April 1. Members of the media are welcome to attend this exhibition kick-off event.

For more information and the competition entry form, please visit ramart.org. Entries must be dropped off or shipped to arrive at RAM between Saturday, March 14 and Sunday, March 22, 2020, by 4:00 pm.

This competition is sponsored by the Racine Art Museum Store and Guest Relations.