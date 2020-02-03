Bruce George enjoyed spending time with his family

Bruce Matthew George, 60, died Monday at Froedtert Hospital South, Kenosha. He was born in Racine, March 8, 1959, son of the late John and Marion (Nee: Kaplan) George Sr.

Surviving are his siblings, John George Jr., Bernie (Cindy) George of FL, Tom (Anne) George of MN, Michele (Tom) Werk, Paula (Byron) Nelson; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Trudy and niece, Rebecca Rose Nelson.

Private services will be held.

Please send condolences to Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.