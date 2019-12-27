fbpx
December 28, 2019

Best High School Teachers In Wisconsin For 2020

Need to know who the best teachers in Wisconsin are? Here's a ranking for the top 25 schools with the best teachers.

December 27, 2019 Scott Anderson News, Schools Comments Off on Best High School Teachers In Wisconsin For 2020
Shorewood High School earns the top spot this year, according to a new study. (Scott Anderson, Patch Staff)

The end of the school year is a good time to find out how teachers in your district compare with others as a group, whether you’re sending your children to school for the first time or if they’re ready to graduate.

A ranking specialist that rates everything in education, including schools, has created a list of what it says are schools with the best teachers in Wisconsin. We have the top 25 high schools with the best teachers in the metro Milwaukee area.

According to Niche.com, the rankings are based on a “rigorous analysis of academic and teacher data from the U.S. Department of Education along with millions of reviews from students and parents.” Read more on how this ranking was calculated.

  1. Shorewood High School
  2. Whitefish Bay High School
  3. Brookfield East High School
  4. Greendale High School
  5. Waterford High School
  6. Nicolet High School
  7. Arrowhead High School
  8. Kimberly High School
  9. Franklin High School
  10. Cedarburg High School
  11. Marshfield High School
  12. Waukesha West High School
  13. Carmen High School of Science and Technology, Milwaukee
  14. W. De Pere High School
  15. Middleton High School
  16. Wausau West High School
  17. Grafton High School
  18. Lake Geneva Badger High School
  19. Lakeview Technology Academy, Kenosha
  20. Platteville High School
  21. Amery High School
  22. Neenah High School
  23. Hartford High School
  24. Pewaukee High School
  25. Slinger High School

You can see the full rankings here.

Racine County Eye and Patch are partnering up to provide readers with more local content and provide local advertisers with a larger audience to connect with.

Based in New York, Patch is a hyperlocal platform that currently serves over 1,200 communities, towns and cities across the U.S. Known as “The Patch” by its users, Patch is the go-to destination for hyperlocal news and discussion about your community.

