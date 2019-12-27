Best High School Teachers In Wisconsin For 2020

The end of the school year is a good time to find out how teachers in your district compare with others as a group, whether you’re sending your children to school for the first time or if they’re ready to graduate.

A ranking specialist that rates everything in education, including schools, has created a list of what it says are schools with the best teachers in Wisconsin. We have the top 25 high schools with the best teachers in the metro Milwaukee area.

According to Niche.com, the rankings are based on a “rigorous analysis of academic and teacher data from the U.S. Department of Education along with millions of reviews from students and parents.” Read more on how this ranking was calculated.

Shorewood High School Whitefish Bay High School Brookfield East High School Greendale High School Waterford High School Nicolet High School Arrowhead High School Kimberly High School Franklin High School Cedarburg High School Marshfield High School Waukesha West High School Carmen High School of Science and Technology, Milwaukee W. De Pere High School Middleton High School Wausau West High School Grafton High School Lake Geneva Badger High School Lakeview Technology Academy, Kenosha Platteville High School Amery High School Neenah High School Hartford High School Pewaukee High School Slinger High School

You can see the full rankings here.