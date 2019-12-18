Refinancing your home is a common process that many homeowners undergo. It refers to switching one’s mortgage to an option that’s more in line with the homeowner’s financial goals. The process of refinancing a mortgage can be challenging at times, but the benefits are often well worth it when all is said and done. To ensure a smooth refinancing process, one of the best tips to follow when refinancing your home is to outline your goals ahead of time. Doing so will help you determine which mortgage option to pursue. To help you plan out your refinancing goals, here are some benefits of refinancing your home to consider.

Lowering your interest rate

Perhaps the most common reason people have for refinancing their homes is to decrease their mortgage interest rate. Because interest rates tend to fluctuate, people can often save money by refinancing their loan when rates drop significantly. In addition to taking advantage of dropping mortgage rates, people whose credit scores have increased since they took out their original mortgage may also be eligible for mortgages with lower interest rates.

Paying off your loan faster

Nobody wants to stay in debt longer than necessary. By refinancing your loan from a 30-year mortgage to a 15-year mortgage, you can pay off your mortgage faster. The monthly payments will be higher than a longer-term payment option, but you’ll incur much less interest over time.

Decreasing monthly payments

On the other hand, refinancing your mortgage can allow you to make lower monthly payments. Two of the most common refinancing options for reducing your monthly payments include switching to a longer-term loan option or qualifying for a loan with a lower interest rate.

Tapping into your home’s equity

If you need some extra money, consider refinancing your mortgage by choosing a cash-out refinance. This will allow you to you to obtain immediate funds by tapping into your home’s equity.

Making stable payments

People with adjustable-rate mortgages may be inclined to refinance their homes so that they don’t have to deal with unpredictable monthly payments. ARMs can save you money in the short term, but fluctuating monthly payments can be stressful for many homeowners. As such, refinancing to a fixed-rate mortgage may be beneficial.