Audrey Ragan enjoyed woodworking and sewing

Audrey E. Ragan, 87, died Thursday, December 26th at St. Monica’s Senior Living. She was born in Racine, April 26, 1932, daughter of the late Laymond and Elsie (Nee: Richter) Menden.

Audrey graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1951”. On January 26, 1952, Audrey married Danial V. Ragan and together they raised five children. Audrey graduated in 1985 from Gateway Technical College as a medical assistant, retiring in 1991. She was an artist and enjoyed painting, woodworking, sewing, and writing poetry. Audrey loved spending time with her family, celebrating birthdays and holidays and attending family gatherings.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Michael (Lisa) Ragan, Susan (Jack) Hollow, Dennis (Pam) Ragan, Thomas (Donna) Ragan, Jennifer (Brad) Buffington; her grandchildren, Adam Ragan, Kristen (Eric) Schatzman, Sarah (Geoffrey) Gorsuch, Katie (Justin) Nick, Jill (Jeremy) Olson, Arik (Candy) Ragan, Tommy Ragan, Elizabeth Ragan, Nicholas Buffington, Josephine Buffington; great-grandchildren, Christopher, Cody, Brooke, and Sophia Schatzman, Gabriel, Addison, and Lucia Gorsuch, Anabella and Levi Nick, Paige and Claire Olson, Natalie Johnstone; great-great-grandchildren, Violette Schatzman, Kennedy Schatzman; sister, Joanne Luba; sisters-in-law, Fran Menden, Betty

Menden; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husbands, Daniel V. Ragan, James A. Wolstenholme, Leonard R. Saladis; brothers, Laymond Menden, Fred Menden; sister-in-law, Joan Menden; and brother-in-law, Ted Luba.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, January 4th, 10:30 a.m. at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Avenue, with Rev. Michael Petersen officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Catherine’s High School, the Alzheimer’s Assn or one’s favorite charity have been suggested.

