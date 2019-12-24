Annie Is A Sweet And Playful Pup In Need Of A Home

Sweet Annie is just 5 years old and is hoping to find a home for the new year. This black and white beauty has gorgeous, smooth fur and chocolatey brown eyes. She loves to play and is hoping to find a home without any cats. If you’d like to meet Annie, stop by the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus today!

